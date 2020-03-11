JSW Steel crude steel output grows 5% in February

The company had produced 1.257 million tonne (MT) crude steel during the same period last year, it said in a filing to the BSE.
JSW Steel on March 11 said it has registered a growth of 5 percent in crude steel production at 1.320MT in February 2020. The company had produced 1.257 million tonne (MT) crude steel during the same period last year, it said in a filing to the BSE.
The output of flat rolled products also rose 7 percent to 0.982MT from 0.920MT in the year-ago month.
The output of long rolled products was flat at 0.308MT last month.
JSW Steel, the flagship company of the diversified $14 billion JSW Group, has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.
First Published on Mar 11, 2020 11:50 am