JSW Steel crude steel output grows 5% in February

JSW Steel on March 11 said it has registered a growth of 5 percent in crude steel production at 1.320MT in February 2020. The company had produced 1.257 million tonne (MT) crude steel during the same period last year, it said in a filing to the BSE.

The output of flat rolled products also rose 7 percent to 0.982MT from 0.920MT in the year-ago month.

The output of long rolled products was flat at 0.308MT last month.

JSW Steel, the flagship company of the diversified $14 billion JSW Group, has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.