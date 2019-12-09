App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel crude steel output falls 7% to 12.90 lakh tonne in November

The production of long rolled products at 2.99 LT was also 14 per cent lower as compared to 3.48 LT in the same month a year ago, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel on December 9 posted a 7 per cent fall in November 2019 crude steel output at 12.90 lakh tonne (LT). In November 2018, the Sajjan Jindal-led company had produced 13.90 LT of crude steel. Its flat products production fell 1 per cent to 9.09 LT from 9.15 LT in November 2018, JSW Steel said in a statement.

The production of long rolled products at 2.99 LT was also 14 per cent lower as compared to 3.48 LT in the same month a year ago, it said.

"The blast furnace, which was temporarily shut down in October, 2019 due to slowdown in auto demand, has recommenced operations in the last week of November, 2019," it said.

Close
JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified $14 billion JSW Group which has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Business #JSW Steel

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.