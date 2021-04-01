JSW Steel begins hot-rolled plates production at Dolvi Works plant

live bse live

Steel maker JSW Steel on Thursday announced it has started producing hot-rolled plates at Dolvi Works plant in Maharashtra.

The production at the said plant began from Wednesday, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing. "On March 31, 2021, JSW Steel has commenced production of hot-rolled plates from the new 5 MTPA hot strip mill facility at its Dolvi Works," it said.

Located on the west coast of India at Dolvi in Maharashtra, Dolvi Works is JSW Steel's integrated steel plant having current capacity of 5 million tonner per annum (MTPA).

The company is in process to double its capacity to 10 MTPA with an investment of about Rs 15,000 crore.