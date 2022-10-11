English
    JSW Neo Energy receives LoI for developing 126 MW Chhatru hydel project in Himachal Pradesh

    JSW Energy has set an ambitious target for a 50 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

    PTI
    October 11, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    Representative image

    JSW Energy on Tuesday said its arm JSW Neo Energy has received a letter of intent from the Himachal Pradesh government for developing the 126 MW Chhatru hydro power plant.

    ''JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Government of Himachal Pradesh for allotment of 126 MW Chhatru Hydro Electric Power Plant (HEP) on BOOT basis, with an operational life of 40 years,'' the company said in a statement.

    BOOT refers to Built, Own, Operate and Transfer.

    Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said the LoI from for allotment of 126 MW Chhatru project is another step in its renewables-led growth strategy.

    JSW Energy has set an ambitious target for a 50 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

    The company has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable energy increasing to 85 per cent.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 04:06 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.