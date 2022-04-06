JSW Infrastructure commissions first terminal at NMPT; to invest over Rs 300-crore to expand capacity

Representative image

Ports company JSW Infrastructure has commission its first container terminal at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) in Karnataka and will make a phase-wise investment of Rs 300 crore to expand its capacity to 4 lakh twenty equipment unit (TEU) by FY24.

The commissioning of the container terminal at NMPT marks foray of JSW Infrastructure into container cargo business. Part of USD 13 billion steel-to-sports JSW Group, JSW Infrastructure is among the top five port companies in India.

"JSW Infrastructure has commissioned its first container terminal at NMPT. It marks JSW Infrastructure’s diversification and foray into the container cargo business,” a company statement said on Wednesday.

The container business, JSW Infrastructure said, would provide it a firm footing to bid for future container handling projects in Indian and international markets.

"Our terminal at NMPT helps us diversify into container cargo business as part of our strategic roadmap to achieve 200 MTPA cargo capacity in India. The terminal will also help us achieve an optimal cargo mix to steadily increase the share of third-party cargo business,” Arun Maheshwari, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Infrastructure said.

"In order to tap the emerging business opportunity in container cargo, we are investing more than Rs 300 crore to create a total capacity of close to 400,000 TEUs by FY24,” Maheshwari added.

Sharing details of the terminal, the company said it has a 30-year concession agreement with NMPT for the said container terminal on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The terminal has a quay length of 350 meters and a backup storage area of 15.5 hectares.

The terminal has a current cargo capacity of 2.4 Lakh TEUs.

Further, the terminal at NMPT is designed to handle mainliner cargo vessels of up to 9,000 TEUs.

The mechanized container handling facility and increase in vessel size will provide inland water-based logistics support to boost hinterland trade in key hinterland markets.

The company closed FY21 with revenue of Rs 1,600 crore and had set a target of growing 50 per cent more on top line in FY22 and is on course to close the fiscal at that, Maheshwari told PTI, adding that for the current fiscal it is targeting to grow 30-40 per cent.





