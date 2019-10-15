App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Group promoter repays debt, lenders release shares of 2 cos

The release of 11.88 crore of JSW Energy shares accounts for 7.24 per cent of paid-up capital of the company.

JSW Group promoter Sajjan Jindal has repaid Rs 1,200 crore of loans raised by pledging shares of JSW Steel and JSW Energy, the conglomerate said on Tuesday. Following the repayment, pledged shares of both the companies have been released by the lenders, JSW Group said. The pledged shares of both companies were worth Rs 2,500 crore.

Around 7.01 crore shares of JSW Steel accounting for 2.90 per cent of paid-up capital of the company have been released.

Four promoter companies of JSW Steel -- JSW Holdings, JSW Techno Projects Management, Sahyog Holdings and Vividh Finvest -- repaid the debt and got their pledged shares released.

In case of JSW Energy, Indusglobe Multiventures and JSW Investments got their pledged shares released.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #Business #JSW Energy #JSW Steel #Market news #Sajjan Jindal

