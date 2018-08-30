App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Energy ups offer for Prayagraj a day after Tatas' LoI

JSW Energy had earlier said that the tax liabilities should be deducted from its cash offer, which then was about Rs 5,900 crore.

In a dramatic turn of events, a day after the lenders of Prayagraj Power Generation Company gave the letter of intent (LoI) to Tata Power JV Resurgent Power Venture for acquiring 75.01 percent stake, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy has upped its offer for the same, according to a company source.

JSW Energy, which had made an offer of around Rs 5,900 crore of upfront payment earlier, has now increased it to around Rs 6,200 crore, higher than what was offered by Resurgent Power Venture, the source said.

Resurgent Power had offered an upfront payment of Rs 6,086 crore, an equity stake of around 15 percent, and had also proposed to bear the tax liability, which is over Rs 2,500 crore, according to the source.

JSW Energy had earlier said that the tax liabilities should be deducted from its cash offer, which then was about Rs 5,900 crore. An email sent to JSW Energy remained unanswered, while Tata Power was unavailable for comment.

Yesterday, Tata Power in a statement had said that the lenders of Prayagraj Power had issued an LoI for acquisition of 75.01 percent stake in the company.

"Since the matter was outside the purview of NCLT, JSW had received the LoI from the lenders a week ago. But since Tata Power increased its offer, the lenders gave them the LoI. However, today we have approached the lenders and have submitted our revised offer," the company source said

Prayagraj Power has one of its stressed power sector asset with 1,980 MW capacity, which is a coal-fired unit in Uttar Pradesh. The company, earlier promoted by Jaiprakash Associates, owes over Rs 11,000 crore to lenders.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 09:02 pm

tags #Business #India #JSW Energy #Prayagraj Power #Tata Power

