    JSW Energy to set up 960 MW hydro pump storage project in Maharashtra

    Hydro pumped storage is a well-established technology that provides adequate peaking power reserves, reliable grid operation, energy balancing and storage capacity, JSW Energy said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 05, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST
    JSW Energy

    JSW Energy

    JSW Energy has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to set up a 960 megawatt hydro pump storage project in Raigarh district of the state.

    JSW Energy did not disclose any financial details of the proposed project. The company through its "green growth vehicle" JSW Neo Energy has been expeditiously securing key resources for Hydro PSPs in various resource rich states for projects with a targeted capacity totalling up to 10 GW.
