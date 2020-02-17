JSW Energy to buy GMR Energy's Kamalanga power plant for Rs 5,321cr

JSW Energy on Monday said it will buy GMR Energy Ltd's 1,050 MW thermal power plant in Odisha for Rs 5,321 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has signed share purchase agreement with GMR Energy Ltd for acquiring its subsidiary, GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd, which owns and operates a 1,050 MW (3x350 MW) thermal power plant in Odisha, for Rs 5,321 crore (subject to working capital and other adjustments).