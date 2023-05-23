JSW Energy reports 68.5% drop in net profit for Q4

JSW Energy

Power company JSW Energy reported a significant decrease in net profit for the March quarter. The company's overall net profit dropped by 68.5 percent to ₹272.1 crore, compared to ₹864.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

However, a company spokesperson explained that the decline in net profit is due to a one-time benefit received in the previous year, which inflated the year-ago figures. In FY22 Q4, the company received a one-time benefit of ₹492 crore from a hydropower regulatory adjustment, resulting in a profit of ₹864 crore.

The spokesperson emphasized that a more accurate assessment of the company's performance is through EBITDA, which increased by 7 percent in Q4 FY23.

The company's revenue from operations grew by 9.4 percent to ₹2,670 crore in the quarter under review compared to ₹2,440.7 crore in the same period last year. JSW Energy expanded its operating capacity by 44 percent from 4,559 MW in FY22 to 6,564 MW in FY23, adding 2 GW through a combination of organic and inorganic capacity expansions.

The company has a total operational capacity of 6.6 GW and 3.2 GW of under-construction projects expected to be operational by the end of calendar year 2024.

This indicates a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 percent by CY24. JSW Energy stated that its stable cash flow generation is sufficient to support its growth plans without requiring any equity raise.

During the quarter, the company's total revenue increased by 6 percent year-on-year to ₹2,806 crore, primarily driven by higher generation and an increase in renewable capacity. Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹881 crore, a 7 percent increase compared to the corresponding period.

JSW Energy has been allocated a production-linked incentive (PLI) for 1 GW of capacity under the government's scheme, covering wafer, cell, and module production.

The company is eligible for PLI benefits amounting to ₹320 crore. The strategic plan is to utilize the solar modules for captive usage, reducing supply chain risks. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned by April 2025.

In addition, the company announced the re-appointment and remuneration of Sajjan Jindal as the chairman and managing director for a period of 5 years, effective from January 1, 2024, pending approval from the company's members.