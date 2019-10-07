App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Energy in talks to acquire GMR's thermal power plant in Odisha

"JSW Energy Limited has entered into exclusive discussions with GMR Energy Limited for potential acquisition of its subsidiary, GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited, which owns and operates a 1050 MW thermal power plant in Odisha," JSW Energy said in a BSE filing on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

JSW Energy and GMR Infrastructure have entered into exclusive discussions regarding the sale of GMR's thermal power plant in Odisha, both the companies informed the stock exchange.

"JSW Energy Limited has entered into exclusive discussions with GMR Energy Limited for potential acquisition of its subsidiary, GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited, which owns and operates a 1050 MW thermal power plant in Odisha," JSW Energy said in a BSE filing on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, GMR Infrastructure Ltd said GMR Energy Limited, a subsidiary of the company has entered into exclusive discussions with JSW Energy Limited for potential divestment of its entire stake in its subsidiary company GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited.

Close

Both the companies however, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

related news

"Both Parties intend to conclude these discussions in an expeditious manner," JSW Energy said.

Shares of JSW Energy settled at Rs 60.55, higher by 2.02 per cent on BSE.

Meanwhile, the GMR Infrastructure stock closed at Rs 16.40, down 0.91 per cent on BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.