JSW Energy arm signs PPA for 300 MW wind power project in Maharashtra

JSW Renew Energy Three Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for 300 MW of ISTS-connected wind power projects in Maharashtra. The PPA has been signed for a period of 25 years, and the tariff for the supply of power will be Rs 2.94/KWh.

The wind power project is part of SECI Tranche-XII and is expected to be commissioned within the next 24 months. JSW Energy is aiming to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030 and a near-term target of 10 GW by 2025. The company currently has a locked-in capacity of 9.9 GW, which puts it in a good position to achieve its targets well ahead of time.

Apart from the wind power project, JSW Energy has also ventured into the energy storage space and has locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity through battery energy storage systems and hydro-pumped storage projects.

JSW Energy is targeting to cut its carbon footprint by 50 percent by 2030 and achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050 through a transition to renewable energy. This project is a significant step in that direction.

The wind power project will not only help the company achieve its renewable energy targets but also contribute to the state's energy mix. Maharashtra has been pushing for an increase in its renewable energy capacity, and this project will help the state reach its targets.