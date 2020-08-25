172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|jsw-committed-to-start-steel-mill-project-in-odisha-sajjan-jindal-5751111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

JSW committed to start steel mill project in Odisha: Sajjan Jindal

Jindal said he desires to make Odisha a trillion dollar economy. The state government has already allocated land, and provided water and power for the proposed project.

PTI

JSW Group said it is committed to commence its proposed integrated steel plant project in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. During a video conference, JSW chief Sajjan Jindal assured Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that the 13.2 MTPA project will be started soon.

"We are fully committed to the Jagatsinghpur project and getting full support from the entire state machinery. We want to start the project very soon," Jindal said. He said the steel major is partnering with IIM, Sambalpur for creating a school which will work on a long-term plan for development of Odisha.

Patnaik stressed on the maximum value addition of Odisha's resources, job creation and revenue generation.

JSW has plans to invest over Rs one lakh crore in Odisha in the next 10 years, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The JSW has proposed to set up its greenfield facility at the location which was earlier earmarked for the Posco project.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:34 am

tags #Business #Companies

