PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Cement aims listing in December 2022

The company had already drawn an ambitious plan to expand its combined cement capacity to 25 million tonne by 2023 at a CapEx of Rs 3600 crore.

PTI

JSW Cement has pushed back its plans for an initial public offering by two years to around December 2022 due to slowdown and COVID-19 disruptions, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The company had already drawn an ambitious plan to expand its combined cement capacity to 25 million tonne by 2023 at a CapEx of Rs 3600 crore.

"In 2019, the sector had degrowth, in 2020 Covid hit us. Now December 2022 is a logical timeline for us for the IPO," JSW Cement managing director Parth Jindal said at a virtual briefing to announce expansion of Shiva Cement, in Odhisa.

Close
The company, part of the $14 billion JSW Steel Group to bridge the gap was in process of raising Rs 1000-1500 crore through PE route by this fiscal, Jindal said.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.