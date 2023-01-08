 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSPL to invest Rs 1,500 crore to make Monnet Power project operational: MD Bimlendra Jha

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

The investment will be made over the period of the next 12 to 18 months, he said.

Representative image.

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will invest up to Rs 1,500 crore to make recently-acquired Monnet Power operational, its Managing Director Bimlendra Jha said.

In December 2022, the steelmaker acquired debt-laden Monnet Power for Rs 410 crore through the insolvency route.

The 1,050 megawatts (MW) under-construction coal-based power project is located near JSPL’s steel plant in Angul, Odisha.”

We will invest fresh investment of up to Rs 1,500 crore to make the plant operational.

The amount will be invested over the period of the next 12-18 months,” Jha told PTI.