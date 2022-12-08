 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JSPL to invest additional Rs 1,500-2,000 crore for operationalizing Monnet Power assets

Nickey Mirchandani
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:28 PM IST

Monnet Power’s power plant, which still would provide less than the company’s steel plant requirement of nearly 1800 MW per annum, is expected to result into cost savings of nearly Rs 300 crore just in terms of coal usage

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) will spend another Rs 1,500 - 2,000 crore as capital expenditure for the newly acquired assets of Monnet Power, which is expected to be fully operational in the coming 1-1.5 years. Lenders are believed to have undertaken a haircut of nearly 90-95 percent on the asset, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Earlier in the day, Moneycontrol reported that JSPL has acquired Monnet Power’s power plant for Rs 410 crore.

The power plant, which still would provide less than the company’s steel plant requirement of nearly 1800 MW per annum, is expected to result into cost savings of nearly Rs 300 crore just in terms of coal usage, the sources added.

Further, the plant would have to apply for environmental clearance which would take another four to six months and since it has no Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), any incremental power may be sold on exchanges, they added.

A company spokesperson could not be contacted. This story will be updated if there is a comment from them.

Earlier History With Power Business