JSPL supplies 1.26 lakh tonne rails to Indian Railways

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday said it has completed delivery of its 1.26 lakh tonne rail order from the Indian Railways.

In July last year, JSPL had received from the national transporter an order of about one lakh tonne rails, which was later extended by over 26 lakh.

"In a boost to Indian Railways, JSPL has successfully executed the first-ever rail order to Indian Railways on July 29, 2019. JSPL has supplied 1,26,604 tonnes of long rails to Indian Railways in record time ahead of schedule. Out of this total quantities, JSPL supplied 97,400 tonnes of long rails on April 22, 2019," the company informed the exchanges.

The total value of the order was Rs 732 crore, the company said.

JSPL further said it has recently won a Rs 665 crore order from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), an arm of the Ministry of Railways, to supply 89,042 tonnes of UIC 60 kg IRS T-12 880 grade 13 meter rails for its upcoming projects.

"JSPL is also expecting orders of a minimum volume of 2 lakh tonnes per annum of 13/26 metre rails from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and IRCON International Limited," it added.

The railways had invited the global tender for procuring around 4.87 lakh metric tonnes of rails to meet the shortfall in supply from the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Part of the USD 18-billion O P Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

It is the only private steel company that produces long rails in India.