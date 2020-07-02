App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSPL steel output grows 4% to 2.03 MT in Q1

PTI
 
 
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated crude steel output rose 4 percent to 2.03 million tonne (MT) during the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

The company had produced 1.96MT of crude steel in the year-ago quarter, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said in a statement.

Sales for the quarter under consideration stood at 2.07MT, up 8 percent from 1.92MT in the same quarter a year ago.

"In the last 100 days JSPL exported more than one million tonnes, this was possible with the consistent support of Indian Railways, port authorities and a slew of pro-industry measures taken by the Ministry of Steel to reboot the economy” JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.

Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.
#Business #Companies #Jindal Steel and Power

