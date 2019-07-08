JSPL steel output at 1.57 MT in April-June quarter

The production of steel by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) rose 16 per cent to 1.57 million tonne (MT) during April-June period of the ongoing fiscal.

The company had produced 1.35 MT steel in the year- ago period, JSPL said in a BSE filing.

The company also reported 16 per cent rise in its sales at 1.51 MT during the quarter under review.

"The quarterly production and sales of steel and related by-products stood at 1.35 MT and 1.30 MT respectively in Q1FY'19," it said. Part of the USD 22 billion diversified O P Jindal Group, JSPL has a significant presence in core infrastructure sectors including steel, power, mining and infrastructure.