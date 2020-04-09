App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSPL promoter companies repay Rs 391 crore debt

"These promoter companies have repaid loans of around Rs 391 crore out of total debt amount Rs 747 crore as on December 3, 2019," the official said.

Three promoter companies of JSPL have repaid an amount totalling Rs 391 crore to the lenders, said a company official. The companies are Opelina Sustainable Services Ltd, OPJ Trading Private Ltd and Gagan Infra Energy Ltd.



The said promoter companies have also informed the exchanges about the development, he said.

"With this repayment, the current debt at promoter level under loan against shares stands at only Rs 356 crore," he said.

Part of the USD 25-billion OP Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #debt #JSPL

