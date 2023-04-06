JSPL promoter companies pay steel maker's entire loan against shares

JSPL has a presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday said its promoter companies have cleared the steel maker's entire loan against shares to the lenders.

"Promoter companies of Naveen Jindal Group namely OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd, Opelina Sustainable Services and Gagan Infraenergy have fully repaid its all the outstanding loans against shares. The loan against shares which peaked to approximately Rs 1,140 crore during October 2018 has been reduced to nil," JSPL said in a statement.

The promoter companies paid the last tranche of Rs 136 crore of loan on Wednesday.

JSPL has a significant presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors with an investment of over Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.

Shares of the company rose 0.19 per cent to Rs 544.45 apiece on BSE.