JSPL output grows 9% to 5.9 MT in April-December FY22

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has manufactured 5.904 million tonnes (MT) steel in the April-December period of FY 2021-22, the company said on Tuesday.

At 5.904 MT, the output was 9 per cent higher as compared to the production in the same period of the preceding fiscal, JSPL said in a statement.

Sharing the sales figure for the October-December quarter, JSPL said it sold 1.82 MT steel during the said period. "Steel sales in Q3 FY'22 were constrained due to limited rake availability and unseasonal rains in several states" it said.

"Steel sales in Q3 FY’22 were constrained due to limited rake availability and unseasonal rains in several states" it said. In December, the company’s sales stood at 6.85 lakh tonnes in December 2021.

JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said, "We have been able to achieve production growth of 9 per cent in the first 9 months of FY22. We are confident that in this financial year we will be able to achieve our guidance of 8-8.2 MTPA."

Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL has a significant presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors with an investments of Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.