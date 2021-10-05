MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

JSPL output grows 5%; sales jump 10% in July-September

During the period under review, the company produced 1.93 million tonne (MT) steel, which was 5 percent higher over July-September quarter of financial year 2020-21, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) said in a statement.

PTI
October 05, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel maker JSPL on Tuesday said its production grew by 5 percent, while sales have recorded 10 percent growth in July-September period of ongoing fiscal.

During the period under review, the company produced 1.93 million tonne (MT) steel, which was 5 percent higher over July-September quarter of financial year 2020-21, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) said in a statement.

JSPL's sales volume surged 10 percent year-on-year "to hit a record" of 2.13 MT during the quarter, it said.

During first half of financial year 2021-22, the company said it produced 3.94 MT steel and sold 3.74 MT steel.

The company also said its inventory levels continue to decline as sales volume surpassed production for the third consecutive month in September 2021.

Close

Related stories

JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said, "JSPL has now better raw materials security, which will add significant value to the company. One of our Australian coking coal mine is operational and we are expecting the first shipment in November 21. It will reduce our coking coal dependency significantly."

Sharma further said JSPL has been shortlisted as preferred bidder for Kasia iron ore mine by Government of Odisha which will further enhance company's raw material security.

With investments worth Rs 90,000 crore across the globe, JSPL has significant presence in the steel, power, and mining sectors.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #JSPL #sales
first published: Oct 5, 2021 01:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.