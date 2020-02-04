App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

"Following the recent order by Supreme Court it has started transportation of already-processed and royalty-paid iron ore from its supplier's mines in district Keonjhar, Odisha," JSPL said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representataive Image
Representataive Image

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said it has started transportation of iron ore from its supplier's mines in Odisha.

"Following the recent order by Supreme Court it has started transportation of already-processed and royalty-paid iron ore from its supplier's mines in district Keonjhar, Odisha," JSPL said in a filing to BSE.

A Supreme Court bench has allowed the JSPL to transport high-quality iron ore lying in Thakurani block mines of Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd (SMPL).

Close

SMPL, a supplier of a high quality ore to the Naveen Jindal-led JSPL plant, was closed on March 2014, because of lack of environment clearances.

related news

Last week, the Supreme Court allowed SMPL to resume its mining operations in Odisha subject to deposit of Rs 933 crore towards environmental compensation by February 29.

This relief to JSPL has come after legal efforts of almost six years, the company said.

"This is a great relief to the company in terms of bolstering its working capital and raw material security," JSPL MD V R Sharma said.

The shares of JSPL were trading at Rs 178.95 a piece on BSE in the morning trade, up 2.34 percent from the previous close.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 11:15 am

tags #Business #Companies #JSPL #Odisha

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.