you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSPL bags order from Railways for additional 30,000 tonne rails

The company has recieved an additional order of 30,000 tonne rail from the Railways, JSPL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Friday said it has bagged an additional order of 30,000 tonne long rails from the Indian Railways. In July last year, JSPL bagged from the national transporter an order of 1 lakh tonne rails, to be supplied in one year.

It has already supplied 62,400 tonne rails to the Railways from its Raigarh plant and aims to complete the entire order by March 10.

The company has recieved an additional order of 30,000 tonne rail from the Railways, JSPL said in a statement.

"The purchase order was received yesterday (Thursday). The additional order enhances the order size by over 30 per cent to 1,30,000 tonne," the company said.

JSPL Joint Managing Director Naushad Ansari said: "We are happy to know that the Railways has been appreciative of our rails, and has placed an additional order. JSPL endeavours to emerge as the most-preferred supplier of rails to the Railways for building and modernising domestic rail network."

Part of the USD 18-billion OP Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

The company operates a one million tonne per annum (MTPA) rail mill at its steel plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Business #Jindal Steel and Power Ltd

