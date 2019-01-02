App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 07:36 PM IST

JSPL appoints Sudhanshu Saraf as steel business CEO

Saraf succeeds N A Ansari, who was elevated to the post of joint managing director, the company said in a statement.

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) said Sudhanshu Saraf has been appointed as CEO of its steel business with immediate effect.

Saraf succeeds Naushad Akhter Ansari, who was elevated to the post of joint managing director, the company said in a statement.

"The appointment of Sudhanshu Saraf as CEO – Steel Business comes along with the elevation of Naushad Akhter Ansari as joint managing director of JSPL," the statement said.

JSPL on January 1 named Naushad Akhter Ansari as the joint managing director of the company with immediate effect.

Saraf has been associated with JSPL for the last three years as a consultant. He is an alumnus of the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IT-BHU), the company said. He completed B-Tech in metallurgical engineering in 1987.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 07:21 pm

