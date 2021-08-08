MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

JSPL accepts revised offer from Worldone to divest 96.42% in Jindal Power

As announced earlier, JSPL through an independent transaction advisor (Grant Thornton Advisory Pvt. Ltd.) had undertaken an additional competitive and publicly held bidding process for the sale of its entire stake in JPL, in order to maximize the value for its shareholders.

Moneycontrol News
August 08, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Jindal Steel and Power Limited's Board accepted the revised binding offer from Worldone Private Limited (acquirer) to divest its 96.42 percent stake in Jindal Power Limited (JPL), a material subsidiary of JSPL, the company informed.

"As highlighted in our notice dated 24 July 2021, key features of the Revised Offer are that Worldone will buy out all the Equity Shares and Redeemable Preference Shares of JPL held by JSPL for a total consideration of approximately Rs 7,401 cr of which (i) Rs 3,015 crore will be payable by cash, and (ii) the balance Rs 4,386 Cr (approximately) will be payabale by way of assumption and takeover of liabilities and obligations of JSPL in relation to inter-corporate deposits and the capital advances paid by JPL to JSPL," said JSPL in a statement issued on Saturday.

The deal will also entail debt associated with JPL (of Rs 6,566 crores approx as on December 31, 2020) moving out of JSPL's consolidated books, thereby, strengthening JSPL's balance sheet, it said.

As announced earlier, JSPL through an independent transaction advisor (Grant Thornton Advisory Pvt. Ltd.) had undertaken an additional competitive and publicly held bidding process for the sale of its entire stake in JPL, in order to maximize the value for its shareholders.

"Advertisement for inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) from domestic and international bidders was published in the leading daily newspapers, however, JSPL did not receive even a single Expression of Interest (EOI), and therefore, the Revised Offer from Worldone was ipso facto selected as the winning bid by JSPL's Board," read the release.

Close

Related stories

The divestment of JPL is in line with JSPL's strategic objective to focus on its India Steel business, become a Net Debt Free company, and significantly reduce its carbon footprint by almost half as part of its broader ESG objectives, it said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Jindal Power Limited #JSPL
first published: Aug 8, 2021 09:45 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.