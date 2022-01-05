MARKET NEWS

English
JSL supplies 2,000-tonne stainless steel for Kanpur Metro Project

On December 28, the Prime Minister inspected the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and undertook a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

PTI
January 05, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
 
 
Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) on Wednesday said it has supplied 2,000-tonne steel for the Kanpur Metro Project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

"The PM recently inaugurated a 9-km long completed stretch of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation’s (UPMRC) Kanpur Metro Project. JSL has supplied 2,000 tonnes of stainless steel for the project,” the company said in a statement.

For the project, Jindal Stainless supplied high-quality stainless steel in various tempers (strength levels) to Alstom.

The first train set was handed over to UPMRC by Alstom on September 18, 2021.

The scope of the metro project includes the design and development of 201 coaches.

Each coach will require approximately 9-10 metric tonnes of stainless steel, supplied by Jindal Stainless, the steel firm said.

The company further said it has already supplied stainless steel to metro projects in Sydney and Queensland, apart from Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai metro projects.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Jindal Stainless Limited #Kanpur Metro project
first published: Jan 5, 2022 02:15 pm

