JPMorgan’s profit shrinks, but Chief says US customers are ‘healthy’

JPMorgan Chase earned $9.7 billion in the third quarter, a 17% drop from what it made during the same period a year ago, reflecting a wobble in global financial markets and the effect of higher interest rates but no real trouble for the largest bank in the United States.

Despite the drop in profit, the bank’s quarterly revenue rose to nearly $33 billion, up from just under $30 billion in the same period last year.

But expenses were higher, too. The bank added $808 million to its reserve to guard against future loan losses, wrote off $727 million in bad debts and revealed that it had taken $959 million in losses on some investment securities.

“In the U.S., consumers continue to spend with solid balance sheets, job openings are plentiful and businesses remain healthy,” JPMorgan’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, said in a statement accompanying the results.

“However, there are significant headwinds immediately in front of us — stubbornly high inflation leading to higher global interest rates, the uncertain impacts of quantitative tightening, the war in Ukraine, which is increasing all geopolitical risks, and the fragile state of oil supply and prices.”

Dimon’s mixed assessment of the global economy seemed evident in the bank’s quarterly results, where revenue from trading in stocks fell 11% compared with the previous year and investment banking revenue fell 43%, while consumer and small business banking revenue rose 30%.

There was good news for investors: The results were better than analysts had expected, and Dimon said the bank could resume share buybacks “early next year,” which tend to raise a company’s share price. JPMorgan’s stock rose more than 2% in early trading.

In a call with reporters Friday, Dimon said the outlook for the U.S. economy remained uncertain.

“It could go anywhere from a soft landing to a hard recession,” he said, adding that it was helpful for consumers to be starting out with extra cash in their bank accounts. Many Americans are still sitting on a stockpile of savings built up earlier in the pandemic.

On Monday, Dimon appeared in a televised interview on CNBC, where he made comments that were widely viewed as a warning that a recession in the United States was likely sometime in the next six to nine months.

“I was not predicting a recession. I was pointing out that there are a lot of headwinds out there,” Dimon said during Friday’s call. The “excess money” that consumers have might run out “sometime around midyear next year,” he added.

By Emily Flitter

This story first appeared in New York Times.