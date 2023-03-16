 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JP Morgan's Jahangir Aziz doesn't see Credit Suisse failing, says wrong to call SVB, Signature collapse banking crisis

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

Credit Suisse shares had tumbled as much as 30% on Wednesday after its biggest largest investor said it could not provide more financial assistance because of regulatory constraints.

Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economics Research and Commodities at JPMorgan, doesn't see Credit Suisse going the same way as the American lender Silicon Valley Bank.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, the JP Morgan economist said that the bank could be bailed out by other banks or it could be restructured in the worse case scenario but it won't fail.

“Equity of Credit Suisse has been battered but that does not necessarily mean that the credit impact of Credit Suisse is going to be that bad. I am not saying that there won’t be a credit impact; there is likely to be but it will be taken over by the other bigger banks in the European time zone.”

On the two American lenders failing, Aziz feels that it's wrong to call it a banking crisis.