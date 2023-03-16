JP Morgan's Jahangir Aziz doesn't see Credit Suisse failing, says wrong to call SVB, Signature collapse banking crisis

Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economics Research and Commodities at JPMorgan

Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economics Research and Commodities at JPMorgan, doesn't see Credit Suisse going the same way as the American lender Silicon Valley Bank.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, the JP Morgan economist said that the bank could be bailed out by other banks or it could be restructured in the worse case scenario but it won't fail.

“Equity of Credit Suisse has been battered but that does not necessarily mean that the credit impact of Credit Suisse is going to be that bad. I am not saying that there won’t be a credit impact; there is likely to be but it will be taken over by the other bigger banks in the European time zone.”

On the two American lenders failing, Aziz feels that it's wrong to call it a banking crisis.

Aziz said if the failure of two relatively small lenders compared to the size of the US economy were to be called a banking crisis, then what happened in 2008 will need a new term.

He said that the quantum of hikes effected by the US Federal Reserve is bound to have some impact and the micro risks in terms of specific entities failing depends largely on the balance sheets of these entities.

"When central banks raise rates by these kinds of levels things break."

But he firmly said that this is not a crisis.

Credit Suisse shares had tumbled as much as 30% on Wednesday after its biggest largest investor said it could not provide more financial assistance because of regulatory constraints.

The Swiss financial authorities sought to ease the mounting concerns around the lender by extending a much needed lifeline.

In a joint statement, the Swiss financial regulator FINMA and the nation's central bank sought to ease investor fears around Credit Suisse, saying it "meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks." They said the bank could access liquidity from the central bank if needed.