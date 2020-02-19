App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JPMorgan shuffles top brass in investment bank

The Wall Street bank named Viswas Raghavan and James Casey as joint heads of its global investment banking unit

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
JPMorgan
JPMorgan

JPMorgan has reorganised the top management of its investment bank. This is going to shift some senior dealmakers’ focus primarily toward bringing in business and “rainmaker” roles, Reuters reported.

The Wall Street bank named Viswas Raghavan and James Casey as joint heads of its global investment banking unit, a source told the agency. They will report to Carlos Hernandez in his newly appointed role as Executive Chairman of global investment banking.

Raghavan is currently CEO and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and could keep this post, reporting in this capacity to Daniel Pinto, the bank’s co-President. Casey is Global Head of Debt Capital Markets. Hernandez held the post as JPMorgan’s global banking head.

Among those who will shift away from management duties are Global M&A co-heads Hernan Cristerna and Chris Ventresca. Both will join a new 18-chair global executive committee focused on winning business from clients, another two sources told the agency.

Eight bankers are promoted to manage specific regions and products to balance the change, as per the first source. These include Dorothee Blessing and Conor Hillery, newly appointed co-heads of the investment banking in EMEA and Fernando Rivas who will head the unit in North America.


First Published on Feb 19, 2020 01:46 pm

tags #bank #Business #company #JPMorgan #Management #rejig #Wall Street

