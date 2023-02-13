 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JPMorgan looks to hire learners, challengers of the status quo

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 13, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

The global financial services firm says prospective employees should join it for a career, not a job.

JPMorgan had record hires in its corporate centre in India, with over 14,000 people onboarded in 2022, taking the total headcount to 50,000 employees.

JPMorgan Chase continues to recruit graduates and experienced talent for technology and operations to meet the demands of its business across a variety of skills in India.

Beyond the technical or domain expertise, JPMorgan generally looks for people who bring a different perspective and a transformational mindset.

“People who want to continue their learning journey and are curious to be able to challenge the status quo while always doing the right thing for their stakeholders, customers and clients,” Gaurav Ahluwalia, head of HR at the India corporate centre at JPMorgan, told Moneycontrol, describing the qualities it looks for in candidates. “Our message remains that you should join us for a career, not a job.”

