 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

JPMorgan investment arm purges its ESG funds of Adani stocks

Bloomberg
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

For now, the 10 companies that make up the Adani conglomerate are continuing to bleed money, having lost roughly $150 billion in combined market capital since the Hindenburg findings were released

Signage of Adani Group in Mumbai (Image: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg)

The asset management unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co. has wiped its ESG portfolios clean of their exposure to the Adani empire.

The move, captured by an analysis of data compiled by Bloomberg, comes as a number of major investment firms such as BlackRock Inc. and the fund management unit of Deutsche Bank AG, DWS Group, continue to sit on Adani stakes in ESG funds that track indexes offered by MSCI Inc.

Spokespeople for JPMorgan and BlackRock declined to comment. A spokesperson for DWS said that when it comes to its MSCI-tracking ETFs, “no proprietary DWS ESG assessment is used,” in an emailed response to questions. MSCI said by email that the results of a regular review of its ESG and climate indexes “will be implemented” at the end of this month. The firm hasn’t adjusted any Adani ESG ratings.

The Details.... 