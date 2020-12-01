JPMorgan considering 20% raise in bonus for traders: Report

JPMorgan Chase, US' largest bank, might raise annual bonuses for its sales and trading workers, though payouts will drop for staff across the company.

JPMorgan might raise variable compensation for traders by 15 percent to 20 percent, after posting a record $23.5 billion of revenue in the first nine months of 2020, Bloomberg reported.

The payouts will be based on performance, and the bonuses can still be modified, the report said.

But average bonuses will probably be lower this year when compared with 2019, as the company tries controlling costs ahead of 2021, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

JPMorgan spokesperson Brian Marchiony declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

48 percent jump in revenue generated by JPMorgan's markets businesses.

According to the report, some traders will likely be dissatisfied with the 20 percent hike, since they were hoping for payouts in line with the

JPMorgan might also pause compensation hikes for most executives at the vice president level or higher, the report added.

In many financial firms, traders' wealth has increased in 2020 amid volatility in markets, Bloomberg reported. However, banks has been stockpiling the money to cover potential losses in the lending unit.

JPMorgan reserved $23.5 billion this year to cover realized and potential losses in its consumer and wholesale lending units, the report said.