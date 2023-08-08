JPMorgan Chase opens offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru to boost India play

JPMorgan Chase Opens New Offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru (Photo: Business Wire)

Financial services major JPMorgan Chase plans to open two offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru to "strengthen its presence in India and redefine workplace experience" for employees, the company said in a release.

The new facilities are among the company’s largest technology and operation centres across the globe, and are aimed at driving “long-term service excellence, efficiency, and innovation”, it said.

The campuses

The 1.16 million sq ft Mumbai office is located in the 23-acre Nirlon Knowledge Park (NKP) in Goregaon, while the 1.12 million sq ft Bengaluru facility is situated in the 103-acre Embassy Tech Village (ETV) on the Outer Ring Road.

Daniel Wilkening, the Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Services for Commercial Banking and Executive for India and Philippines Corporate Centers at JPMorgan Chase, said the India centres have “evolved to provide technology solutions, business and functional support” for global clients.

“Mumbai and Bengaluru are an integral part of our sustained success. These new facilities demonstrate our continued commitment to India and our people,” Wilkening said.

Deepak Mangla, CEO, Corporate Centers, India and Philippines at JPMorgan Chase, said the new offices symbolise the company’s vision for the future. “The campuses enable our people with technology, flexible, efficient, and inclusive workspaces that are powered by sustainability and holistic wellbeing,” it said.

Sustainability & design

Both campuses have been built on LEED Gold building standards, are 100 percent powered by renewable energy, and have energy efficient lighting. The facilities are also equipped with water conservation and waste management resources.

Other initiatives include zero waste management which entails paperless initiatives and digitisation, repurposing of materials and waste segregation at source. The parking facilities also host electric vehicle charging stations.

Design-wise, the campuses incorporate “experiential meeting spaces, modern conferencing rooms, innovation labs, work cafés and game rooms”, as per the release. The dining areas feature diverse cuisine offerings and outdoor seating.

“Employees also have access to all-gender restrooms, a childcare centre, mother’s rooms, prayer rooms, and a fully equipped health and wellness centre,” it added.

JPMorgan Chase employs 50,000 strong workforce in India for investment banking, global markets, wholesale payments, and custody services businesses.