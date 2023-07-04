JP Morgan's Sanjay Mookim on what will drive India's long-term consumption boom

JPMorgan's Sanjay Mookim says there has been a significant improvement in social safety net for those at the bottom of pyramid.

JPMorgan India's Sanjay Mookim is sanguine about India's long-term economic growth and feels that it will benefit from the consumption boom underpinned by income potential and a robust safety net for those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Mookim said that two narratives emerge from the fundamental improvement in India's consumer paradigm. The first is that the income levels are still relatively low and it has to continue to go up presenting a potential upside. The other is that there has been a significant improvement in social safety net for those at the bottom of pyramid which underpins productivity growth and long term consumer outlook, thereby increasing assurance in long term growth in economy.

This increases the long bias to stocks that are domestic facing.

Mookim told CNBC-TV18 that India's credit growth could moderate to low double digits in the coming few quarters on the back of two main factors - decline in nominal GDP and lack of deposit growth.

The real challenge is to pick particular financials that will do better than the overall sector.

He said that the Indian IT companies are expected to report numbers weaker than expectations in this or next quarter and some of the midcap or smaller names are trading at elevated valuations. So, there could be earning misses and downgrades and valuations are not at supportive levels.

It is too early to make a call on global demand momentum bottoming presenting a scenario of possible signs of revival of IT demand.

He added that if the global economy doesn't slow fast enough, then the US Fed won't have a reason to cut rates in which case there is a significant gap in equity valuations. If the current liquidity tightness continues and liquidity withdrawal continues and rates remain high, then this rally may turn out to be premature.