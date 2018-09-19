JP Morgan sees new Sebi regulations hurting profitability of AMCs

CNBC-TV18

Harsh Modi, co-head of Asia Financials Equity Research and Saurabh Kumar, a banking analyst at JPMorgan spoke with CNBC-TV18 on the impact of new Sebi regulations with regards to asset management companies (AMCs).

The financial market regulator has capped the total expense ratio (TER) for fund houses with equity assets up to Rs 50,000 crore at 1.05 percent, down from as much as 1.75 percent charged earlier.

Kumar said they would have to see how much of the TER cut can be passed on to the distributors and how much can be retained by the AMCs.

However, “Over a period of time the regulations in the space especially relating to the TER will be tightened and there will have to be some claw down of the profitability of the industry,” he said, adding that the other issue regulators were struggling was with concentration where 5-6 AMCs control bulk of the AUM (assets under management) in the country and lower TER does not help that case, so there will have to be a balancing of that.

“In-principle lowering of expense ratio would be negative for AMC and we will have to revisit some of the estimates based on how the industry react,” said Kumar on the sidelines of their JPMorgan India Investor Summit.

When asked about how much pressure would there be on Asian banks and Indian banks because of rising cost of capital and rising yields, Modi said, "It is more acute for current account deficit emerging markets in Asia – India, Philippines, Indonesia where rate hikes have been more than what a normal inflation would suggest."

"However, this does not impact growth too much because the underlying driver of growth is impacted by the availability of liquidity, which is not a problem although it’s costlier," said Modi.