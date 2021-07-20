MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

JP Morgan hiring for audit, marketing among other positions for blockchain division

For engineer related roles, the bank requires the understanding and knowledge of Open source blockchain platform, Proof of Stake and “experience with Bitcoin and Ethereum.”

Moneycontrol News
July 20, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
JP Morgan had developed a digital coin called JPM Coin and in 2020 created Onyx, its blockchain business unit. (File Image)

JP Morgan had developed a digital coin called JPM Coin and in 2020 created Onyx, its blockchain business unit. (File Image)

Multinational investment bank JP Morgan is on a hiring spree for its blockchain unit called Onyx. The bank is looking to fill positions including marketing, audit, engineering among others. Cryptocurrency news website The Block said citing LinkedIn posts.

JP Morgan had announced the creation of its own distributed ledger called Quorum in 2016, which was sold to blockchain company Consensys last year. The bank also developed a digital coin called JPM Coin and in 2020 created Onyx.

Onyx has more than 100 employees and its blockchain applications are close to generating revenues for the bank, it had said. Among the division’s applications is Liink, a payments information network involving more than 400 banks, a project to replace paper checks and Internet of Things (IoT) experiments, Umar Farooq, the CEO of JPMorgan’s blockchain business Onyx had said.

For engineer related roles, the bank requires the understanding and knowledge of Open source blockchain platform, Proof of Stake and “experience with Bitcoin and Ethereum.” For its marketing strategy, the bank is looking for a candidate who will be responsible for “responsible for creating, managing and delivering the end-to-end marketing plan for Liink.”

Blockchain, which first emerged as the software underpinning cryptocurrencies, is a shared digital ledger of transactions. Financial companies have invested millions of dollars to find uses for the technology hoping it can reduce costs and simplify more complex IT processes, such as securities settlement or international payments.

Close

Related stories

But so far, blockchain has yet to have a widespread impact in financial services.

[Input from Reuters]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #blockchain #Business #hiring #JP Morgan
first published: Jul 20, 2021 10:24 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.