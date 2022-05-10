Josh Talks raises $3.5 million led by Ankur Capital and others

Josh Talks has raised $3.5 million in a round led by Ankur Capital with participation from other marquee investors such as Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), Vaibhav Domkundwar (Better Capital), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), and Ankur Warikoo (ex Nearbuy).

Founded in 2015, Josh Talks has an average of 85 million monthly views across platforms and has forayed into interactive educational courses by launching the Josh Skills app which has over 200,000 paid subscribers from Tier II and III cities of India, said the company in a statement.

The fresh funds will be used to refine its product and scale Josh Skills while the startup will also experiment with new product lines catering to the aspirations of this user segment.

“Over the last two years, we have doubled down on two things - growing our distribution across 10 languages and creating a product that monetises this distribution network. We have been able to understand the aspirations of young India and have built one of the largest online communities, which is in turn directed towards our app, Josh Skills with 0 CAC. With the new capital, our goal is to expand our offerings, strengthen our executive team and take Josh to every household in India”, said Supriya Paul, CEO & Co-founder, Josh Talks.

Indian startups have raised over $10 billion in the first three months of 2022, despite worries that global headwinds could slam the brakes on the momentum. The deal sizes have also increased as Series A rounds have more than doubled to $20.3 million in Q1 2022, from $10.75 million in Q4 2021 and the average deal size at seed stage was $2.15 million in Q1 2022, as compared to $1.76 in Q4 2021 and $1.49 million in Q1 2021.