172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|johnson-johnson-to-test-single-shot-coronavirus-vaccine-on-60000-people-in-phase-3-trials-5876021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Johnson & Johnson to test single-shot coronavirus vaccine on 60,000 people in phase-3 trials

Unlike the three vaccines developed by Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech, and AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, that require a re-visit and second shot three to four weeks after the first one to trigger a protective immune response, J&J will be initially testing a single dose.

Moneycontrol News

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has begun the phase-three trials of its single-shot coronavirus vaccine candidate, the company announced on September 23.

The fourth experimental vaccine to enter the last stage of trials in the United States will recruit up to 60,000 adult volunteers in the US and other countries to determine its safety and effectiveness.

Unlike the three vaccines developed by Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech, and AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, that require a re-visit and second shot three to four weeks after the first one to trigger a protective immune response, J&J will be initially testing a single dose.

Close

Besides, J&J vaccine can also be stored in liquid form at refrigerator temperatures for three months, whereas two of the front-runner candidates must be frozen or kept at ultracold temperatures for long-term storage.

related news

“A single-shot vaccine, if it’s safe and effective, will have substantial logistic advantages for global pandemic control,” said Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, who partnered with J&J to develop the vaccine told Washington Post.

This development comes at the heels of US President Donald Trump's claim that he expects to have available enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine for every American by April.

"Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April," Trump told a news conference.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Johnson & Johnson vaccine #Phase three trials #single-shot vaccine #US

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.