Johnson & Johnson sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

The health care giant booked a $68 million loss on a one-time charge in the quarter, and revenue grew more than 5 per cent to USD 24.75 billion, which was better than anticipated.

Johnson & Johnson beat first-quarter expectations, as growth in the health care giant's home market helped counter another revenue hit overseas from a strong dollar.

Adjusted earnings totalled USD 2.68 per share, topping Wall Street projections for per-share earnings of USD 2.50, according to a survey by FactSet.

Johnson & Johnson sells prescription drugs and medical devices. It is splitting off its consumer health business, which includes well-known products like BandAids. The company expects to complete the separation this year.