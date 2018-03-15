Johnson & Johnson, Mylan propose lower procurment prices for TB medicines

Johnson and Johnson have put up a price proposal to ensure Indians get access to their tuberculosis medicines at cheaper rates once the free supply of their drug ends.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the company will provide a course of bedaquiline for free for every four courses bought by the government at USD 900 each.

A source mentioned in the report said that the USD 900 price tag was the norm in markets like South Africa. Bedaquiline sells for USD 30,000 in the United States. A single course consists of 188 tablets, and are said to last a TB patient for six months.

These two drugs are crucial for the fight against tuberculosis. The government does regulates their dosage to patients so as to not create resistance in them.

Mylan is also thinking up of a “Make in India” option for delamanid once their donations would run out. Officials from Mylan approached the health ministry last week as they looked to pursue local manufacturing for delamanid in India. The drug costs up to USD 1,500-2,000, ranging from market to market.

A senior official stated that negotiations are underway for both these options. This comes at a time when health activists call for the government to grant compulsory licences to ensure the sale of generics of Bedaquiline and delamanid without taking the patent of the parent company.

J&J is in the early stage of talks to provide a voluntary licence to Macleods Pharmaceuticals to be able to produce a generic version of bedaquiline.

The US Agency for International Development has promised close to 10,000 courses of which of which 3,500 have been donated, and 1,000 have been administered .

India is expected to receive 400 courses of delamanid for free. The government is expected to administer delamanid to patients across 21 sites as soon as the donations come in, said a senior government official requesting anonymity.