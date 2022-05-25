English
    Johnson & Johnson, Momenta Pharma file patent infringement lawsuit against Natco, Mylan in US

    PTI
    May 25, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
    Representative image (Image: Reuters)

    Homegrown pharma firm Natco on Wednesday said Johnson & Johnson and Momenta Pharmaceuticals have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the company and its marketing partner Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, along with others, in the US.

    Johnson & Johnson and Momenta Pharmaceuticals lawsuit alleges infringement of two old patents associated with 20mg/ml and 40mg/ml Glatiramer Acetate injection, Natco said in a regulatory filing.

    Glatiramer Acetate injection is used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.

    "This lawsuit has been filed in the Pennsylvania Federal Court. Natco and its marketing partner, Mylan believe this is a meritless suit for a product that has been in the market for more than five years. Mylan and Natco will strongly defend against this suit,” the company said.



