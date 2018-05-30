App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Johnson & Johnson India enhances flexi-working norms

With a view to accelerate diversity and inclusion, Johnson & Johnson India today said it has enhanced its flexible working provisions, and sabbatical arrangements programmes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With a view to accelerate diversity and inclusion, Johnson & Johnson India today said it has enhanced its flexible working provisions, and sabbatical arrangements programmes. Johnson & Johnson India is enhancing its human resources policies to address the needs of its multi-generation workforce, a company release said, adding that "these policy changes reinstate the importance of employees being able to champion work-life integration".

Under the flexible working provisions, Johnson & Johnson employees can take up the option to work remotely once a week and/or choose flexible hours to meet their daily work and personal responsibilities, a company release said.

The Nurturing Family Bonds Program, is designed to support expectant mothers, from early pregnancy stages until way after the baby is born. The program also addresses fathers, as they step up to play an active role in nurturing the baby.

The sabbatical arrangements program supports employees in taking time off from work for personal reason like perusing higher studies related to current/potential future roles, community service or health.

The company announced its enhanced eight-weeks' paternity leave policy for new and adoptive fathers in August 2017. This is in addition to the company's existing 26-weeks maternity leave policy for new mothers launched in 2011.
First Published on May 30, 2018 05:50 pm

