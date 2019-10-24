Jogeshwari East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jogeshwari East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jogeshwari East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Jogeshwari East constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Jogeshwari East is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Jogeshwari East Assembly Election Result 2019
Voter turnout was 55.64% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 51.64% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ravindra Dattaram Waikar won this seat by a margin of 28962 votes, which was 17.96% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 161248 votes.Waikar Ravindra Dattaram won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 13775 votes. SS polled 146431 votes, 43.92% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results
