App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 114

Need 31 more seats to win

INC+ : 75

Need 70 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 38

Need 8 more seats to win

INC : 25

Need 21 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 07:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jogeshwari East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jogeshwari East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jogeshwari East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Jogeshwari East constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE updates, Haryana Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE updates, Haryana Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers

Jogeshwari East is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Jogeshwari East Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Close

Voter turnout was 55.64% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 51.64% in 2009.

related news

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ravindra Dattaram Waikar won this seat by a margin of 28962 votes, which was 17.96% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 161248 votes.

Waikar Ravindra Dattaram won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 13775 votes. SS polled 146431 votes, 43.92% of the total votes polled.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here

For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:37 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.