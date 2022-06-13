English
    Joe Biden to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel next month: Source

    Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia could include a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the source said.

    Reuters
    June 13, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST
    The crisis helped the US to band together with western nations that have a history of conflict with each other

    U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel next month and the White House is planning to announce the trip this week, a source familiar with the planning said on Sunday.

    Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia could include a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the source said.
    Tags: #Israel #Joe Biden #Saudi Arabia #World News
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 06:13 am
