Joe Biden to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel next month: Source
Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia could include a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the source said.
Reuters
June 13, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel next month and the White House is planning to announce the trip this week, a source familiar with the planning said on Sunday.
