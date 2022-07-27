Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.
Thats according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Bidens physician.
Dr. Kevin OConnor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. OConnor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his strict isolation measures.
In fact, Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday.