    Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

    Thats according to a letter the White House released Wednesday from Bidens physician.

    Reuters
    July 27, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST
    U.S. President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel Friday, July 15, 2022. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

    U.S. President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel Friday, July 15, 2022. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)

    President Joe Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

    Dr. Kevin OConnor writes that Biden has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. OConnor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his strict isolation measures.

    In fact, Biden is scheduled to appear in the White House Rose Garden around midday Wednesday.
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 08:00 pm
