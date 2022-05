US President Joe Biden (File image: AFP)

US President Joe Biden said Monday he is "considering" lifting some trade tariffs on China, noting they were not imposed by his administration.

"We did not impose any of those tariffs," he said, when asked in Tokyo about the possibility of lifting the measures, adding again that lifting them was "under consideration."





